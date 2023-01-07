AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. Sells 138 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AutoZone Stock Up 2.9 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,486.64 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,466.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,292.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $25.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,568.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

