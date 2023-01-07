AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) EVP Philip B. Daniele Sells 448 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 570 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,486.64 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,466.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,292.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $25.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,568.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

