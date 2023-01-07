Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 3,096 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.2% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,516,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,411,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,394,000 after acquiring an additional 31,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.89.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Up 1.9 %

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $166.55 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.26 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $294.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

