Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Trading Up 5.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) shares were up 5.3% on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $100.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Axcelis Technologies traded as high as $83.23 and last traded at $82.86. Approximately 3,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 346,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.69.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,602,868.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,602,868.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $567,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,736.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,973. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth $46,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.31.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.