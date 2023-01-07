AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,694,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,782 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $83,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 125.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 2.2 %

AXS stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $61.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 43.14%.

AXIS Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

