Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 3,022 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $16,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,915,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in ResMed by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,572,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in ResMed by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,412,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 182,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,889,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total value of $2,442,346.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,546,647.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,081 shares of company stock worth $14,495,447 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $208.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $262.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The business had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

