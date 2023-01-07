Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 296 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $20,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.22.

Waters Price Performance

NYSE WAT opened at $322.21 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.26.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. The firm had revenue of $708.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

