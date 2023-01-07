Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys New Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 153,745 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,455,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter worth $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Block during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.35.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $189,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $189,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,306 shares of company stock valued at $19,240,949. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $68.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average is $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $152.70.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

