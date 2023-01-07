Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,545,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,547 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.76% of Dada Nexus worth $21,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Dada Nexus by 72.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 82.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho cut their target price on Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

DADA opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. Dada Nexus Limited has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $13.53.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $347.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

