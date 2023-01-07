Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $21.60 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 790,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,834 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.13% of Trip.com Group worth $21,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 194,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 70,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of -103.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.67. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $38.71.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. Analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.