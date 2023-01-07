Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $4.97 Million Stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.34% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 111.9% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 778,535 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $5,523,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at $3,752,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 580.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 377,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $3,614,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $184,973.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $184,973.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $468,176.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,358 shares of company stock worth $1,899,166. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $7.39 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.62.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

