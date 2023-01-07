Baillie Gifford & Co. Makes New Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 288,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,857,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.37% of CRISPR Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 81.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,683,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,250. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.88.

CRSP opened at $47.21 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $86.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.77.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.