Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 359,392 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 312,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 359,392 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $31,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $116.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.38. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

