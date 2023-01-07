Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 493,234 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 493,234 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.11% of Eversource Energy worth $30,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 163,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $538,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.36.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $85.80 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

