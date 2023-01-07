Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 92,631 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 867,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92,631 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.69% of Veeco Instruments worth $15,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 322,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 26.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 798.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 156,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 138,993 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments Stock Up 4.0 %

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $994.98 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.29. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $32.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $171.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VECO shares. TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Veeco Instruments to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.