Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 310,599 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 24,584 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $23,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 179.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Splunk Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Splunk to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

SPLK opened at $83.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.46. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $150.79.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also

