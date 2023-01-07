Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,228 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 248,219 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.32% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $28,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth $2,666,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 17,576 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $4,025,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $11,551,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average of $70.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $98.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $250.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.33 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 32.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

