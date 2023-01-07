Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,626 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.70% of IPG Photonics worth $29,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the third quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 195.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth $55,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth $90,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $103.92 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $170.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day moving average is $92.75.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $349.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

