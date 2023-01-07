Balentine LLC Cuts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Balentine LLC reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.43.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 2.8 %

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FDS stock opened at $404.46 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,359. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

