Balentine LLC Decreases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Balentine LLC decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,634 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 20.9% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,053,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,828,000 after buying an additional 182,168 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP increased its position in Schlumberger by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 8,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,176,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 3.5 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.