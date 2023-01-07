Balentine LLC Raises Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Marvell Technology by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 748,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after purchasing an additional 170,282 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $87.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

