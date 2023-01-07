Balentine LLC Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,540 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 312.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Illumina by 4.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Illumina by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.67.

ILMN opened at $201.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.07 and its 200-day moving average is $206.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

