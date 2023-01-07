Balentine LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Balentine LLC lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

ES opened at $85.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.36.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.