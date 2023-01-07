Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 364 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,205 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,921 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $17,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,073 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $61,170,000 after buying an additional 136,131 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,336 shares of company stock worth $200,334 and sold 10,240 shares worth $936,133. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.10.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.86.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

