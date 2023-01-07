Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,824 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $377,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,342 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,726,000 after buying an additional 864,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average of $60.82. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($72.77) to GBX 5,700 ($68.67) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.67) to GBX 5,800 ($69.88) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,856.67.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

