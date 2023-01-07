Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $253,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 4.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.53.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.