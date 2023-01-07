Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $264,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT opened at $178.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $197.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.55 and its 200-day moving average is $156.20.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $183.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,654 shares of company stock worth $6,867,700 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

