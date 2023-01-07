Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,202,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 422,300 shares of company stock valued at $16,159,259. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

