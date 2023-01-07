Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $277,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Up 2.9 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.15.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cfra cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

