Ballentine Partners LLC Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,359 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Illumina by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Illumina by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $201.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.07 and its 200-day moving average is $206.60. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.67.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

