Barclays Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €610.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been given a €610.00 ($648.94) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($553.19) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €670.00 ($712.77) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($601.06) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €620.00 ($659.57) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €613.00 ($652.13) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday.

Kering Stock Performance

EPA:KER opened at €527.60 ($561.28) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €513.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €507.39. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($246.12) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($444.04).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

