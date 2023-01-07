Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,627 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $217.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $410.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.52.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

