Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,627,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,002 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.20% of Berry Global Group worth $75,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BERY. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 1.2 %

BERY opened at $61.50 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Articles

