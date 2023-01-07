Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $22,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Booking by 11.1% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Booking by 1.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Booking by 2.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 1.6 %

BKNG opened at $2,179.25 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,979.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,893.87. The company has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $37.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

