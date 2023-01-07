Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $85.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boston Properties traded as low as $64.24 and last traded at $64.33, with a volume of 48621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.71.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BXP. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.36.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Trading Up 4.5 %

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

