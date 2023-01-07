Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.2 %

BSX stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.62. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,136,393.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,587 shares of company stock worth $10,101,442. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.