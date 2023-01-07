British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Purchases £134.16 in Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,354 ($40.41) per share, for a total transaction of £134.16 ($161.64).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,419 ($41.19) per share, for a total transaction of £170.95 ($205.96).

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Tadeu Marroco purchased 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,301 ($39.77) per share, for a total transaction of £132.04 ($159.08).

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,343.50 ($40.28) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.76 billion and a PE ratio of 1,422.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,332.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,377.73. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 2,788 ($33.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,645 ($43.92).

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.66) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.58%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BATS. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,050 ($48.80) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.19) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($45.78) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($48.19) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.22) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,043 ($48.71).

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

