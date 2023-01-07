Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Mosaic Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mosaic in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $11.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.03. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $11.64 per share.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
