Brokers Offer Predictions for Liberty Energy Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Liberty Energy in a report released on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

NYSE LBRT opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.62. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $20.05.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.88%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,192.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,305,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,428,300 shares of company stock valued at $190,624,417 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 24.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Liberty Energy by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after buying an additional 1,178,716 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 17.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 194,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

