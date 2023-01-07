Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CFW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calfrac Well Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.80.

Shares of CFW opened at C$6.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$4.08 and a twelve month high of C$7.90. The firm has a market cap of C$501.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.66.

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$438.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services will post 1.2200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Pellerin bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.94 per share, with a total value of C$50,515.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 558,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,319,165.50. In other news, Senior Officer Edward Oke sold 46,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$340,669.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,942.30. Also, Director Charles Pellerin acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.94 per share, with a total value of C$50,515.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 558,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,319,165.50. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $82,228 and sold 867,263 shares valued at $6,292,425.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

