Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given a C$69.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) has been assigned a C$69.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CM. Scotiabank cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$73.43 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CM stock opened at C$56.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$51.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$59.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.59. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$53.58 and a twelve month high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

