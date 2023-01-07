Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP opened at $96.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

