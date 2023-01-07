Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $203,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,133 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in HP by 50.4% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in HP by 665.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.36 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

