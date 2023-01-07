Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $274,000 Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.47. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $50.26.

