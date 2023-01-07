Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.32.

NYSE C opened at $47.31 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

