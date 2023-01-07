Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter worth $12,960,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in BCE by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,302 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in BCE by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,606,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in BCE by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,153,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,467 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.88.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. BCE’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

