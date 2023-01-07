Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 23.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,570,000 after purchasing an additional 932,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 432,244 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8,955.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 402,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,948,000 after purchasing an additional 398,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.75.

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $97.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.35. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $162.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

