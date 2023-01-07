Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $144.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $159.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s previous close.
CBOE has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.57.
CBOE opened at $123.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.
In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 611.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 174,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 149,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
