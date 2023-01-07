Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $144.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $159.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s previous close.

CBOE has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.2 %

CBOE opened at $123.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 611.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 174,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 149,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

