Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Holdings Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,080 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Centene were worth $20,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Centene by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Centene by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,590 shares in the last quarter. Politan Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Politan Capital Management LP now owns 12,914,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,264,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,176,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,999,000 after purchasing an additional 377,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

Centene Price Performance

CNC opened at $78.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

