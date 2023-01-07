Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Centene by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,590 shares during the last quarter. Politan Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Centene by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Politan Capital Management LP now owns 12,914,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,264,000 after acquiring an additional 233,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,176,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,999,000 after purchasing an additional 377,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,316 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.22. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

